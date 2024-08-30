Chelsea land Shamrock Rovers tie in revamped Europa Conference League draw

Chelsea will host Shamrock Rovers for one of their six games in the first stage of the new-look Conference League.

Enzo Maresca’s side came through a play-off against Servette to take their place in Friday’s hybrid draw in Monaco, where teams were pulled out of the pots by rank then each allocated opponents by the UEFA computer.

The revamped format sees all 36 teams forming a single league, with each entrant facing six opponents, one from each of the pots, with three away fixtures and three at home.

As well as taking on Dublin side Rovers – whose hopes of a place in the Europa League were ended by Greek outfit PAOK – the computer-generated fixtures handed Chelsea a home tie against Belgian side Gent and also FC Noah of Armenia.

Chelsea’s away games will be at Heidenheim in Germany, Greek side Panathinaikos and Astana in Kazakhstan.

Scottish side Hearts lost out in the Europa League play-offs to Viktoria Plzen.

Steven Naismith’s side will travel to Copenhagen, Cercle Brugge in Belgium and Dinamo Minsk, with home games against Heidenheim, Cypriot side Omonoia and Petrocub of Moldova.

The New Saints became the first Welsh domestic side to qualify for a major European competition group stage after they beat FK Panevezys on aggregate.

The Cymru Premier champions were rewarded with an away tie to Serie A side Fiorentina – runners-up in both of the last two Conference League finals – as well as a trip to face Shamrock Rovers and Celje in Slovenia.

TNS will have home fixtures against Djurgarden of Sweden, Astana and Greece giants Panathinaikos.

Larne also enjoyed an historic night as they became the first Irish League club to make the group stage of a major European competition after edging out play-off opponents Lincoln Red Imps.

As well as a home date against League of Ireland Premier Division Rovers, Belgian side Gent and Swiss club St Gallen will also head to County Antrim.

Larne’s away fixtures will be at Molde in Norway, Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia and Dinamo Minsk.

Shamrock Rovers have also been drawn away to Rapid Vienna.

The Dublin side’s other home games will be against APOEL of Cyprus and Borac from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The top eight teams from the Conference League stage standings will go straight into the last 16 while a round of play-offs involving those finishing between ninth and 24th will decide the other eight places.

The full fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be announced on August 31 to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the Champions League and Conference League playing in the same cities.