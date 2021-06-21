Chelsea sign Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness on a three-year deal

Mark McGuinness during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich.
Mark McGuinness during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:01pm, Mon 21 Jun 2021
Cardiff have announced the signing of Mark McGuinness from Arsenal on a three-year deal.

McGuinness played 25 games on loan at Ipswich last season in Sky Bet League One and scored one goal.

The 20-year-old becomes Mick McCarthy’s second signing of the summer alongside forward James Collins from Luton.

The defender told the Bluebirds website: “As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn’t miss this opportunity.

“It’s nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going, it’s a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club.”

