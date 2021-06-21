Chelsea sign Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness on a three-year deal
14:01pm, Mon 21 Jun 2021
Cardiff have announced the signing of Mark McGuinness from Arsenal on a three-year deal.
McGuinness played 25 games on loan at Ipswich last season in Sky Bet League One and scored one goal.
The 20-year-old becomes Mick McCarthy’s second signing of the summer alongside forward James Collins from Luton.
The defender told the Bluebirds website: “As soon as a club like Cardiff City were interested I was excited and I couldn’t miss this opportunity.
“It’s nice to get everything sorted early on and hopefully I can meet the boys and get going, it’s a great opportunity for me to learn and improve in the next few years at the club.”