Chelsea starlet pictured at Newcastle plus more transfer gossip

Newcastle United are set to include teenage midfielder Lewis Miley in their first-team plans for the new season. Emerging last season as the club's youngest-ever Premier League player, the 17-year-old has consistently trained with the first team. Manager Eddie Howe has praised Miley's technical skills and his ability to fit into the team, and anticipates his regular presence in the next season's training. Newcastle's participation in four competitions - the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup - could provide Miley with ample opportunities to establish himself in the senior squad.

Newcastle United are making a splash on the transfer market, securing Sandro Tonali for £55 million and pursuing Harvey Barnes of Leicester City. They are now considering Japanese international Daichi Kamada, who is available after AC Milan cancelled their deal. Kamada, having ended his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, brings a strong record of 16 goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga. As Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United continue to strengthen their squads, Newcastle must keep pace. Kamada has also piqued the interest of Tottenham Hotspur, Inter, Napoli, and Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United are proceeding with pre-season preparations, first playing against Leeds United in Norway before heading to the USA. Erik ten Hag, the Dutch manager, looks forward to new signings including a goalkeeper and a striker. United are reportedly closing in on signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, replacing David De Gea. Additionally, United showed interest in Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque but lost to Barcelona. Andre Cury, the player's agent, confirmed the deal with Barcelona, stating Roque's admiration for Brazilian predecessors and the club's trust in him.

Liverpool are showing strong interest in Chelsea's Levi Colwill, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old defender attracted attention after a successful loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, and his performance in the European U21 Championship. Despite Liverpool's interest, Chelsea are determined to keep Colwill, with his contract running until 2025. Romano suggests the only likely way for Colwill to leave would be if he expressed a desire to depart. Currently, no fixed price is set for Colwill, though his estimated value is around €30 million (£25m). The transfer situation is described as complex.

Red Bull Salzburg's forward, Noah Okafor, reveals a rejected £32million bid from Newcastle United last summer. United were seeking a centre-forward and succeeded in signing Alexander Isak. Okafor, a Swiss international, said he was unaware of United's interest until post-transfer window. He cited other offers, including from West Ham and Dortmund. The 23-year-old, who has scored 34 goals for Salzburg, was recently linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. With his contract entering its final year, Okafor could leave this summer.

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Monaco's Axel Disasi, ahead of a potential summer transfer. Despite Manchester United's interest in the £34m-rated French defender, no formal approach has been made. Newcastle have been cleared to hold talks with Disasi, offering assured first-team play. The Magpies have already added AC Milan's Sandro Tonali to their squad. Alongside Newcastle and Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea are considering a bid for Disasi. However, Newcastle remain ahead in the race. Disasi, who debuted with Paris FC and later joined Reims, signed a five-year deal with Monaco in 2020.

Arsenal are making significant strides in the summer transfer window with potential big money target Declan Rice from West Ham, Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and Ajax's Jurrien Timber. Kieran Tierney has become Newcastle United's top target for left-back after Antonee Robinson re-signed with Fulham. The Gunners also face paying an extra £15m for Jeremie Frimpong, whose new agents have increased his price. With these updates, this summer could see a strong overhaul for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Bayern Munich are set to release Sadio Mane just a year after he joined from Liverpool. Despite their 11th consecutive Bundesliga win, Mane's performance was underwhelming with just 12 goals from 38 games. His stint was marked by a €500,000 fine following a dressing room altercation with team-mate Leroy Sane. Bayern Munich are reportedly seeking to generate funds to sign Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane and are considering offloading Mane for £17 million. The Senegalese forward has been linked with a move to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, potentially reuniting him with former Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino.

Micky van de Ven, Wolfsburg's centre-back previously linked to Liverpool, is reportedly nearing a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Despite Jurgen Klopp's interest in the defender, Spurs have allegedly taken the lead for his signature. Tottenham are said to be in advanced talks with Wolfsburg following successful negotiations. Meanwhile, Liverpool have expressed admiration for Chelsea's defender Levi Colwill, yet it is unclear whether Chelsea will allow the player to move.

Rangers' manager, Michael Beale, is preparing for the 2023/24 season by adding six new players to the squad during the summer transfer period. The club's aim is to narrow the margin with reigning champions, Celtic, and secure their place in the UEFA Champions League group stage for a consecutive year. The club is recognised for its enthusiastic supporters, and several famous past and present footballers are known to be fans of the Light Blues.