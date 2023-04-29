29 April 2023

Cheltenham ease to victory at Wycombe

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2023

Aidan Keena’s brace and one from Alfie May earned Cheltenham a comfortable 3-0 win at Wycombe.

Keena converted from the penalty spot in the 37th minute after being tripped in the box by Dominic Gape.

His strike partner May added the second in the 68th minute, thumping a shot past debutant goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, before Keena added a late third.

Both teams had only pride to play for in their penultimate game of the League One season and Wycombe forced two early chances when Gape’s shot was blocked by Caleb Taylor and Ryan Tafazolli headed wide from a good position.

But Cheltenham seized control and deserved their half-time advantage thanks to Keena’s fourth goal since his January arrival from Sligo Rovers.

Sam Vokes released Garath McCleary in the 51st minute but Lewis Freestone made an important block as the home side looked for a leveller.

Ryan Jackson soon set up May for his 19th league goal of the campaign and Keena capitalised on an error from Cartwright to make it 3-0 two minutes from the end.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Eva Green speaks out after ‘painful and damaging’ court battle

world news

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial accused of assaulting woman in nightclub

news

FA Cup final day among three new strike dates by train drivers

news