Cheltenham set to welcome back striker Dan Nlundulu for Alvechurch tie
Cheltenham expect to welcome back Dan Nlundulu for their FA Cup first-round tie with non-league Alvechurch.
The on-loan Southampton forward missed last week’s goalless draw with MK Dons after picking up a minor hamstring injury in the Robins’ previous Sky Bet League One game against Morecambe.
Charlie Brown, Charlie Raglan, Christian Norton and Dan Adshead will come into contention for starting roles should boss Wade Elliott decide on some squad rotation.
Alfie May, Grant Horton and Will Ferry remain out, although the former is close to making his comeback from an ankle ligament injury.
Worcestershire-based Alvechurch, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, are currently 19th in the seventh-tier Southern League Premier Central division. Defender Ethan Sephton missed the recent league win over Bedford with a knock but returned as an unused substitute in last weekend’s FA Trophy victory against Nuneaton.
