Cheltenham sign Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
16:33pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
Cheltenham have signed Aston Villa striker Indiana Vassilev on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan at Burton Albion, where he made 12 appearances in League One.
Vassilev has made six substitute appearances for Villa’s first team since moving to Birmingham from the United States a year ago.
He could make his debut against Forest Green on Saturday having been registered in time.