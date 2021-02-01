Cheltenham sign Leicester Under-23s captain Callum Wright on loan
17:29pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Leicester Under-23s captain Callum Wright has joined Cheltenham on loan for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old midfielder has impressed this term and has scored seven goals in 17 games in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.
He joins the Robins with Michael Duff’s side fourth in Sky Bet League Two, four points behind leaders Cambridge.
“It’s the next step I need to take and I thought Cheltenham was the perfect place to come in with the style of play and the system that they have,” Wright told the club’s official site.
“As soon as the interest came in from Cheltenham I did my own research. I watched games back and made sure I knew where I was coming because it is a massive stage in my career to try and kick on.”