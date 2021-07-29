Cheltenham sign midfielder Dylan Barkers on a one-year contract
16:57pm, Thu 29 Jul 2021
Cheltenham have signed midfielder Dylan Barkers on a one-year deal.
Dutch-born Barkers, 21, who spent last season at Southern Premier Central Division side Alvechurch, is the Robins’ third summer signing.
Cheltenham said on their official website: “He has signed a one-year contract and is now a member of the squad for the upcoming League One campaign that begins at Crewe on Saturday, August 7.”
Barkers appeared for Cheltenham as a trialist in their pre-season friendly wins against Coventry and Hereford.
His previous clubs include National League North side Guiseley and National League outfit Solihull Moors.
Cheltenham will play in the third tier this season after winning the Sky Bet League Two title in May under manager Michael Duff.