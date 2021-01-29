Cheltenham sign Reading striker Sam Smith on loan

Cheltenham have signed Reading striker Sam Smith on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Royals, scoring twice, and had loan spells at Oxford, Shrewsbury, Cambridge and Tranmere.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff told the club website: “He is a player we have known about for a while.

“He did well against us last year when he was at Cambridge.

“He has experience of the level and has physicality and pace to run in behind.”

