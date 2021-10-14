Cheltenham without Liam Sercombe for visit of Accrington
Cheltenham midfielder Liam Sercombe has been ruled out of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Accrington.
The 31-year-old sustained a groin injury during training, forcing manager Michael Duff into at least one change from the team which began the 2-0 loss to Rotherham on October 2.
Captain Will Boyle, who has missed the Robins’ last three league games, will undergo assessment on a calf problem and could return.
Defender Charlie Raglan has a knee issue and remains sidelined.
Accrington will have defender Ross Sykes back from suspension.
Sykes sat out the 2-1 success over Ipswich a fortnight ago after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.
Stanley boss John Coleman remains without a host of senior players.
Defender Harvey Rodgers, midfielder Joe Pritchard and forwards Joel Mumbongo and Joe Hardy are each working their way back to fitness following injuries.
