09 April 2024

Cheltenham’s survival hopes take a huge hit after defeat at home to Carlisle

By NewsChain Sport
09 April 2024

Sam Lavelle’s first-half goal earned already-relegated Carlisle a 1-0 victory at Cheltenham, denting the home side’s survival bid.

Cheltenham knew a win would lift them out of the bottom four in League One for the first time since mid-August, but Carlisle were the better side during a cagey first half.

Joe Nuttall missed a good opportunity to give Cheltenham the lead in the sixth minute, side-footing wide after Liam Sercombe’s pass.

Georgie Kelly saw a shot saved by Luke Southwood at the other end and Luke Armstrong fired wide of the near post.

Jack Armer blasted one over the bar for the Cumbrians, but the deadlock was broken three minutes before half-time.

Jack Robinson’s corner was headed back across goal by Ben Barclay and Lavelle touched it in from close range.

Cheltenham sent on four substitutes at half-time and changed formation, resulting in some early pressure on the visitors’ goal.

But goalkeeper Harry Lewis was rarely troubled and Southwood had to fly at full stretch to keep out a looping effort from Jon Mellish in the 77th minute.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Person comes forward to claim 1.3 billion dollar Powerball jackpot in Oregon

world news

Rescue operations under way as West Sussex river breaks its banks

news

Alan Bates to give evidence to Post Office Horizon IT inquiry

news