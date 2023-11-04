Chester and York set for replay after FA Cup stalemate
Chester held Vanarama National League York to a goalless draw to earn an FA Cup first round replay.
Chester looked good early on, with Olly Green being first to have a shot, but York’s Liam Edwards made a block six minutes in.
George Glendon then fired wide for the hosts.
Quevin Castro came close for the visitors, but his powerful shot was deflected behind for a corner.
Glendon then hit a volley wide after Declan Weeks’ cross was spilled.
Charlie Caton headed Weeks’ corner wide in the 86th minute.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox