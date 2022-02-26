Chesterfield back up to second with victory over Yeovil
Chesterfield kept pace with National League leaders Stockport after their 1-0 victory over Yeovil.
Stockport had opened up a nine-point lead with their win over Weymouth before the Spireites responded in the late kick-off.
James Kellerman fired in a stunning half-volley from 25 yards on the stroke of half-time to put Chesterfield ahead.
Luke Wilkinson’s free-kick from 20 yards came close to equalising for Yeovil and goalkeeper Scott Loach produced a superb save to deny Adi Yussuf from close range after 66 minutes.
But Chesterfield held on to secure their first win in five matches and return to second.
