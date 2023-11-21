21 November 2023

Chesterfield beat Woking to bounce back from Southend shock

By NewsChain Sport
National League leaders Chesterfield returned to winning ways with a 2-0 success at Woking.

The Spireites had slumped to their first defeat in 14 league games at Southend on Saturday but were in no mood to let the hosts inflict another upset loss.

The visitors had the better chances in the opening period, with James Berry bringing a good save out of Alexis Andre before Joe Quigley slotted their opener on 39 minutes.

Quigley missed a chance to double his side’s lead midway through the second half before Armando Dobra made sure of the points 10 minutes from time when he slotted home from a Liam Mandeville cross.

