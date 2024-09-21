Chesterfield boss Paul Cook frustrated with fans after Cheltenham draw

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook spoke of his frustration with the “fans’ reaction” during the 1-1 draw at home to Cheltenham.

The Spireites took the lead when Dilan Markanday scored in the 27th minute before Cheltenham’s Arkell Jude-Boyd equalised after 57 minutes.

Cook said he was “frustrated by the fans’ reaction”, adding: “We’ve got lads making their home debuts; Kane Drummond, Jenson Metcalfe.

“These are young kids making their home debuts. We’re chopping and changing, we had Paddy Madden on for 10-15 minutes, Ryan Colclough.

“They didn’t stay with us for the full length of time. We need them to do their bit.”

Cook did praise the supporters generally, saying: “Our Chesterfield fans keep turning out. Brilliant, amazing. We’re unbeaten at home. It’s not the best record in the world, but it’s ours.”

Cook added: “We took the lead. We should’ve been more expansive and scored more goals.

“The performance never really lifted the supporters. The fans need to bring encouragement, energy and life.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Flynn was pleased with the point away from home.

“I’m very proud of my players today, we’ve had to tweak one or two things, but I thought we were solid.

“I told the lads at half-time to learn from their errors, as soon as they (Chesterfield) hit it up long I said that they were going to score, then Matty Taylor slips and it’s in for 1-0.

“We did take it to them in the second half, I told the lads to keep the possession.

“Chesterfield average around 60 per cent possession in their games, they’ve won with 60 per cent and lost with 60 per cent but today they’ve drawn so it was key that we nailed that down.

“The draw today should have happened at Salford last weekend.”