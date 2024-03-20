Chesterfield celebrations must wait as in-form Halifax run riot
Chesterfield were forced to keep the promotion champagne on ice as the runaway National League leaders were thrashed 4-2 at Halifax.
The Spireites only needed a point to rubberstamp their place in League Two but instead were beaten by the in-form Shaymen, who moved into the play-off places after a seventh win in eight games.
Paul Cook’s front-runners took the lead shortly after the half-hour when top-scorer Will Grigg prodded home a rebound off the post, but were behind within eight minutes as Ryan Harker snapped up a quick-fire double.
Halifax made it 3-1 just before the break through Andrew Oluwabori, who then turned provider for Aaron Cosgrave in the 66th minute.
James Berry-McNally raced clear to grab one back with 11 minutes left but Chesterfield were unable to fashion the comeback that would have secured top spot in the division.
