Chesterfield denied memorable victory by stoppage-time West Brom equaliser

Non-league Chesterfield were denied a memorable FA Cup third-round win over West Brom, who hit a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had given the Baggies an early lead, but Tyrone Williams soon equalised for the Spireites, who are chasing promotion from the Vanarama National League.

Karlan Grant put West Brom in front again in the 17th minute, before Armando Dobra struck twice late in the first half to turn the match around.

Just when it looked like Chesterfield had done enough to hold out and reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in more than 25 years, Thomas-Asante struck again deep into stoppage time with a header to secure a replay.

Sky Bet Championship strugglers Blackpool dumped out Premier League Nottingham Forest with a 4-1 win at Bloomfield Road.

Marvin Ekpiteta put the home side ahead following a corner in the 17th minute with Ian Poveda-Ocampo adding a second just after the hour.

CJ Hamilton drilled in a third with substitute Jerry Yates adding a late fourth before Ryan Yates headed in a consolation for Forest.

Non-league Boreham Wood are also in the pot for the fourth-round draw after they fought back to draw 1-1 against Accrington.

Ryan Astley had given the League One side the lead, but Lee Ndlovu’s header levelled things up in the second half.

League One Fleetwood booked their place in round four with a 2-1 win over QPR.

Sam Field had given the Championship side the lead, but Aristote Nsiala headed in an equaliser before the break and Promise Omochere struck what proved to be the winner in the second half.

League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich beat Rotherham 4-1 at Portman Road, where Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns both scored second-half penalties.

Championship leaders Bournemouth won 4-2 at Bournemouth, with Anass Zaroury scoring twice late in the first half.

Earlier on Saturday, Harry Kane moved to within one of Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring record as his second-half strike helped Tottenham beat League One Portsmouth 1-0.

The England captain played a neat one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before firing into the far corner five minutes after the restart to take his club tally to 265 goals.

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Brighton won 5-1 at Middlesbrough.

The Argentina midfielder came off the bench in the second half and scored his first goal with a fine flick finish before adding another late on.

Southampton put their Premier League struggles to one side as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace.

Odsonne Edouard gave the hosts an early lead before Saints midfielder but James Ward-Prowse equalised ahead of the break when his sweeping free-kick dropped all the way into the net.

Adam Armstrong then tapped in the winner in the 68th minute after charging down an attempted clearance from Palace keeper Vicente Guaita to give Saints boss Nathan Jones only his second win in charge.

Sunderland scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind and end the hopes of League One Shrewsbury at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Matthew Pennington’s late header looked to have given the Shrews a memorable win, only for Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien to turn things around in a dramatic finish.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s second-half goal gave Leicester a 1-0 win at Gillingham, who are bottom of League Two.

Fulham won 2-0 at Hull, Daniel James breaking clear to tap in a second in stoppage time after Hull keeper Matt Ingram had gone up for a corner.

Preston came from behind to beat fellow Championship side Huddersfield 3-1 at Deepdale, while Shane Long was on target in stoppage-time to secure Reading’s 2-0 win over a much-changed Watford.

First-half goals from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle helped Sheffield United to a 2-0 win at Millwall.

Forest Green’s tie against Birmingham was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch following heavy rain overnight in Gloucestershire.