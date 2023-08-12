12 August 2023

Chesterfield ease past 10-man AFC Fylde in another comfortable victory

By NewsChain Sport
12 August 2023

Chesterfield continued their early-season goal spree by brushing aside Vanarama National League opponents AFC Fylde 4-2 at Mill Farm.

A week after hitting four against Dorking, the Spireites had a second successive win wrapped up by half-time.

Tyrone Williams set them on their way with a sixth-minute effort, then Liam Mandeville, who scored twice in the victory over Dorking, made it 2-0 before Will Grigg added a third before the interval.

It was damage limitation for Fylde in the second period, but any small hope of sparking a fightback were extinguished when Ryan Colclough netted Chesterfield’s fourth after 49 minutes.

To their credit, Fylde did not fold and late goals from Jonathan Ustabasi and Harry Davis gave the scoreline a degree of respectability, although Davis was sent off in the sixth minute of added time for a second bookable offence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Parts of UK may be hotter than Los Angeles next week as 30C temperatures move in

news

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

news

Bosnian man shoots ex-wife and posts killing on Instagram

world news