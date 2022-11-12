Chesterfield ease to comfortable win at Torquay
High-flying Chesterfield extended their unbeaten National League run to five matches as they saw off lowly Torquay 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors got off to a quick start and captain Jamie Grimes headed Jeff King’s corner home after just eight minutes for his second goal of the season.
On-loan QPR winger Dillon De Silva equalised for struggling Torquay on the half-hour as he slotted Tom Lapslie’s cross home at the far post.
But Chesterfield took the lead for the second time four minutes after the break as Armando Dobra set up Darren Oldaker to fire home from the edge of the box, while Dobra was the provider again for Bailey Clements’ first professional goal just before the hour.
Jesurun Uchegbulam put the game beyond doubt as he picked out the top corner after 77 minutes, and Kabongo Tshimanga added the late gloss as the Spireites remain third in the table to leave the home side a point off the bottom.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox