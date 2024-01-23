23 January 2024

Chesterfield extend lead at the top with narrow win over Woking

By NewsChain Sport
23 January 2024

Chesterfield extended their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League to 13 points as Will Grigg scored the only goal in a 1-0 success over Woking.

Grigg tucked home his 17th goal of the season following a Liam Mandeville free-kick after 24 minutes at the SMH Group Stadium.

Armando Dobra and Mandeville both had chances to add to the lead before Woking’s Dennon Lewis tested goalkeeper Harry Tyrer after the break.

Substitute Ricky Korboa went close to snatching a last-minute equaliser for the visitors but the Spireites held on to extend their run of successive home wins in all competitions to a club record-equalling 17.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sarah, Duchess of York tells of shock at skin cancer diagnosis

news

Thousands left without power as travel is disrupted by ferocious Storm Isha

news

Donald Trump celebrates Ron DeSantis’ decision to end presidential campaign

news