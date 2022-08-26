26 August 2022

Chesterfield go top of National League with victory over Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2022

Chesterfield moved to the top of the Vanarama National League with a 3-1 victory over previous leaders Barnet.

They went ahead after just one minute when a Jamie Grimes header was cleared off the line and Ollie Banks tucked in the rebound.

Barnet equalised in the 16th minute thanks to a powerful strike by Sean Shields from the edge of the area.

But Akwasi Asante fired the Spireites back in front after a defensive mix-up and Kabongo Tshimanga added the third.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news

Mendy accuser denies planning to seek compensation, court told

news

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin apologises over topless women party photo at official residence

world news