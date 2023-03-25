Chesterfield keep up fine form with victory against Halifax
Chesterfield made it three straight Vanarama National League wins with a 2-0 victory against Halifax.
Joe Quigley had a chance for the Spireites but Sam Johnson made a fine save and Ollie Banks then went close but his curling effort flew just wide of the post.
Quigley then had a low shot blocked on the line just before the break and Chesterfield found the opener three minutes into added time through a Banks header into the bottom corner.
Chesterfield doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Armando Dobra smashed the ball home to seal the three points.
