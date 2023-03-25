25 March 2023

Chesterfield keep up fine form with victory against Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
25 March 2023

Chesterfield made it three straight Vanarama National League wins with a 2-0 victory against Halifax.

Joe Quigley had a chance for the Spireites but Sam Johnson made a fine save and Ollie Banks then went close but his curling effort flew just wide of the post.

Quigley then had a low shot blocked on the line just before the break and Chesterfield found the opener three minutes into added time through a Banks header into the bottom corner.

Chesterfield doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Armando Dobra smashed the ball home to seal the three points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate champions role businesses can take in supporting children and their carers

news

Donald Trump to hold first rally of 2024 presidential campaign in Waco

world news

Sir Trevor Brooking among football greats at commentator John Motson's funeral

football