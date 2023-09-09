09 September 2023

Chesterfield leave it late to beat 10-man Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
Chesterfield scored twice in the closing stages to earn a 3-1 comeback victory over 10-man Dagenham.

Both sides started well, with a big chance coming for Dagenham’s Ryan Hill, who was denied by Harry Tyrer.

Dagenham’s Josh Rees broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time, poking home a cross.

The visitors then wilted after Harry Phipps was shown a red card for pulling back Will Grigg in the 69th minute.

Ryan Colclough equalised for the home side three minutes after the dismissal before Grigg scored a 90th-minute penalty.

Ollie Banks then completed the victory by scoring Chesterfield’s third in stoppage time.

