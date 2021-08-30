Chesterfield maintain perfect start with win at King’s Lynn

Chesterfield beat King’s Lynn 2-0 at The Walks (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:59pm, Mon 30 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chesterfield maintained their 100 per cent start to the National League season with a 2-0 victory over King’s Lynn at The Walks.

The Spireites took the lead in the 16th minute when Kabongo Tshimanga tucked home a penalty after Kyle Callan-McFadden had brought down Liam Mandeville.

Tshimanga added his second three minutes into the second half, tapping in after George Carline guided his header to the back post.

A stunning save from Linnets goalkeeper Paul Jones prevented Carline from extending Chesterfield’s advantage.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

King's Lynn

PA