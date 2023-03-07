07 March 2023

Chesterfield make it back-to-back wins with victory at Southend

07 March 2023

Chesterfield made it back-to-back wins in the National League after hanging on to beat fellow play-off hopefuls Southend 2-1 at Roots Hall.

The Spireites started well after claiming their first win in 10 attempts at Gateshead on Saturday and Laurence Maguire headed their opener with 14 minutes on the clock.

Paul McCallum headed against the crossbar as his side went hunting a second, but visiting goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimmons had to get down well to save from Jack Bridge.

Ryan Colclough doubled Chesterfield’s advantage in the 65th minute but there were nervous moments for the visitors after Harry Cardwell reduced the deficit two minutes later.

