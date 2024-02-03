Chesterfield move 19 points clear at top of table with win over 10-man Eastleigh
Chesterfield continued their seemingly unstoppable march towards promotion back into the Football League with a 3-1 victory at 10-man Eastleigh.
The Spireites extended their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League to 19 points after claiming a sixth successive victory.
James Berry opened the scoring in the 38th minute after combining with Will Grigg before Eastleigh suffered a major setback when Paul McCallum – the division’s leading scorer – was sent off on the stroke of half-time.
Late goals from Liam Mandeville and Grigg then secured a 25th league win of the campaign for the runaway leaders.
Armando Dobra set up Mandeville to make it 2-0 in the 84th minute before Grigg struck two minutes later.
Eastleigh grabbed a consolation goal deep into added time through Chris Maguire’s penalty but the points were long since gone.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox