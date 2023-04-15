15 April 2023

Chesterfield produce thrilling comeback to beat Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2023

Chesterfield scored two late goals to seal a comeback win over Eastleigh to keep hold of third place in the Vanarama National League.

With Wrexham and Notts County running away at the top of the table, a dramatic 3-2 victory kept Chesterfield as the best of the rest.

Play-off hopefuls Eastleigh had led by two goals at the interval as Kairo Mitchell and Charlie Carter had the visitors on course for a fine win.

However, the Spireites rallied after the break as Ryan Colclough pulled one back before completing a brace in the last minute and Andrew Dallas hit a last-gasp winner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Joe Biden to address parliament as Ireland visit ramps up

news

Death toll rises to five after building collapses in Marseille

world news

Nicola Sturgeon's husband released without charge amid ongoing police probe of SNP finances

news