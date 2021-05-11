Chesterfield rout King’s Lynn to boost play-off chase

21:47pm, Tue 11 May 2021
Chesterfield boosted their play-off hopes with a 4-1 win over King’s Lynn.

Chesterfield went ahead on the half-hour when Adi Yussuf stooped to head Manny Oyeleke’s cross home.

King’s Lynn equalised after a mistake by Jack McCourt allowed Sonny Carey to score, but George Carline fired the Spireites back into the lead before half-time.

Josef Yarney added the third when he reacted quickest from a corner just after the break and Danny Rowe hit a memorable first goal for the club with a long-range free-kick.

