Chesterfield see off Solihull to strengthen promotion push

Chesterfield remain third in the Vanarama National League after a 2-0 home win over fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull.

Joe Quigley and Bailey Clements struck to give the Spireites a fourth consecutive league win.

Quigley had a shot deflected wide before opening the scoring in the 15th minute, glancing in Jeff King’s free-kick, although Andrew Dallas may have got the last touch.

Quigley headed off target and, after Fiacre Kelleher saw his free-kick from the halfway line tipped onto the crossbar by home goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons, Tom Whelan fired over for the hosts.

Dallas shot over for Moors after a Fitzsimons save, while the Spireites pushed hard for a second goal and Armando Dobra had an effort cleared off the line.

Chesterfield doubled their lead with 18 minutes remaining when Clements volleyed into the top corner for his second goal in as many games.

