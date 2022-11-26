Chesterfield stun AFC Wimbledon to reach FA Cup third round
Non-league Chesterfield surged into the FA Cup third round with a comprehensive 2-0 win over League Two AFC Wimbledon.
Goals in each half from Armando Dobra and Jeff King saw the Spireites past higher-ranking opposition and into the hat for the third round for the second season running.
Last term’s FA Cup run came to an end at the hands of eventual finalists Chelsea.
Chesterfield were first to threaten when Joe Quigley’s glancing header forced goalkeeper Nik Tzanev into a fine save down to his left.
The first half was a turgid affair until a golden chance fell to the hosts, Ethan Chislett rounding keeper Ross Fitzsimons only to see his effort from a tight angle cleared off the line by Liam Mandeville.
The Spireites took the lead just before the break when Dobra ran from deep and slotted past Tzanev from the heart of the box.
Paul Cook’s side went in search of a second as Mike Jones found a pocket of space and curled an effort high past the right-hand upright.
Harry Pell should have levelled on 72 minutes when a right-wing cross drifted through Chesterfield’s defence but he stabbed over from close range.
The hosts were made to pay when King’s high cross floated into the top right corner over Tzanev’s despairing dive.
