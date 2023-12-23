Chesterfield thrash Aldershot to remain clear at the top
Vanarama National League leaders Chesterfield made it four league wins in a row with a dominant 4-1 victory over Aldershot.
The visitors lone goal came early, a fourth-minute opener via Josh Stokes, but the sides were square two minutes later when Darren Oldaker scored directly from a 25-yard free-kick.
Ryan Colclough fired the Spireites into the lead in the 65th minute with a strike to the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area and Will Grigg added a third nine minutes later.
But the hosts were not finished, Armando Dobra capping off the win in the third minute of stoppage time.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox