21 October 2022

Chiedozie Ogbene out as Rotherham take on Hull

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2022

Rotherham will be without Chiedozie Ogbene for the visit of Hull.

The Republic of Ireland international has picked up a hamstring injury and is likely to be missing for the next four weeks.

Grant Hall is fit to play after coming off during the 1-0 win at Stoke on Tuesday with a sore calf.

Peter Kioso (ankle) remains absent.

Captain Lewie Coyle returns to the Hull squad for the trip down the M18.

The defender has missed the last two games through illness but caretaker boss Andy Dawson expects him to be available.

Callum Elder will face a late fitness test on a hamstring issue which has bothered him in recent weeks.

Dawson has a selection dilemma after winning at Blackpool in midweek having made three changes to his side.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson loyalists call for his return as Truss tenure at No 10 comes to abrupt end

news

Chaos continues! Now Home Secretary Suella Braverman is gone as Home Secretary

news

Meghan Markle reveals how she and Harry felt after the Queen’s death

news