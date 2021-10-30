30 October 2021

Chigozie Ugwu grabs late equaliser as Greenock Morton hold Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
30 October 2021

Chigozie Ugwu scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Greenock Morton snatched a 1-1 draw against Hamilton.

Hamilton took the lead six minutes before half-time when Lewis Smith collected a pass from Kieran MacDonald and rifled his shot across goal into the top corner.

Robbie Muirhead almost equalised late on but his shot flew too high.

However, Ugwu secured a point at the death with a header from Jaakko Oksanen’s cross.

