Chorley wait on three ahead of FA Cup tie against Wolves

Chorley’s Harry Cardwell, left, hopes to recover from a calf injury
By NewsChain Sport
20:43pm, Thu 21 Jan 2021
Chorley trio Harry Cardwell, Lewis Reilly and Will Tomlinson are injury doubts for Friday’s home FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wolves.

Striker Harry Cardwell (calf), forward Reilly and midfielder Tomlinson (both hamstring) are in a race to be fit and will be assessed.

Boss Jamie Vermiglio said he has several other selection dilemmas, while a couple of his players are cup-tied.

Vermiglio added that one or two youngsters from the club’s BTEC education programme could be included on the bench.

Wolves continue to be without a several players for the trip to Lancashire.

Marcal (groin), Jonny (knee) and Daniel Podence (calf) will all remain sidelined for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Raul Jimenez has stepped up his recovery from the fractured skull he suffered in November and is now working in the gym.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Patrick Cutrone, John Ruddy and Max Kilman are all likely to be handed starts.

