Chris Beech believes his Cumbrians deserved to end the season with a win

Carlisle boss Chris Beech believed his team deserved victory to end a season that once promised so much on a final high.

But the Cumbrians, who topped Sky Bet League Two in January, were denied by goalkeeper Jack Rose and had to settle for a sixth draw in eight games.

The 0-0 home stalemate against Walsall made for a 10th place finish for Beech’s side, who were derailed in February and March by a Covid outbreak and run of weather postponements which led to a fixture pile-up.

“Possibly we should have had three points from the three chances we created in the first half,” he said.

“Their goalie is doing all their club interviews, so that tells its own story.

“But we couldn’t break the deadlock, they couldn’t and the game petered out.”

Asked to sum up the season Beech added: “It is fantastic from where we started last summer, with just seven players.

“The chief executive came out as well and said we were in the bottom quarter in terms of the financial table.

“So we have done very well, which is credit to the players, the staff and the patience of our supporters.

“We have got to accept what happened to us and I am pleased how we responded.

“In the last 11 games we only lost once, which was to Bolton in a close fixture.

“So, they have done well but not quite enough to gain something we can touch.

“Using logic and understanding we have done very well. But, of course, I’m disappointed.”

Walsall head coach Brian Dutton expects to find out within a fortnight if he will be in charge next season.

“It will be an honour and privilege to remedy what is required,” he said.

“I feel like I have the answers, I just need a transfer window to answer those questions. Time will tell if I get that opportunity.”

“The game was a dead rubber before the match and it played out that way.

“Both teams gave their all. There was no lack of effort or endeavour, there was a lack of quality.

“We had some opportunities to win the game but we didn’t take them and that’s probably been the story of our season.

“It would have been easy to go through the motions or slacken off but they didn’t do that.

“We were sluggish out of the traps but credit to the keeper, he was excellent.

“We have had a real strong defence, cutting out individual errors in the main, a defence that has been worthy of a stronger position than League Two.

“But we have got to do the business at the other end and we haven’t managed to do that.

“That comes down to me, I set them up and I take full responsibility for that.”

Rose kept out efforts from Jack Armer, Gime Toure and George Tanner before the interval while Walsall’s Emmanuel Osadebe had a second-half effort kicked off the line by Rod McDonald.