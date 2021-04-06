Chris Beech likes what he sees from Jon Mellish

Chris Beech paid tribute to two-goal hero Jon Mellish as Carlisle’s 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win over Scunthorpe took them to within three points of the play-offs.

Top marksman Mellish’s goals after 60 and 62 minutes were his first since March 2 and took his season’s total to 15.

Speaking about the former Gateshead centre-half, Beech said: “He is not the finished article but who is?

“I don’t think I am his biggest critic because early doors a lot of people didn’t want him to play.

“I read things and listen to outside media and there was big debate – what are we doing with Jon? He has never been a centre midfield player.

“But we have got to try and trust a way and support it. If I am a supporter, I want to see great technical things.

“But if someone is going into tackles, heading everything, running more than anybody and scores us goals, there is not a lot to critique about that.

“I think Jon is great and I have always supported him.”

On his team’s latest win Beech continued: “We could have ended up with six or seven. But I am happy we kept a clean sheet. That’s three consecutive 2-0 scorelines, so long may that continue.

“I don’t think we have won a game we haven’t played well in but I am pleased we are hitting the physical stats I have talked about.

“Hopefully, we can keep concentrated and focused and enjoy what might be.”

Scunthorpe have now won only once in eight games and manager Neil Cox said: “We tried to go with three in midfield to match them up.

“I thought if we could stay in the game for the first 20 minutes we would be fine.

“We saw the first half out and thought we were unlucky and had a penalty decision that didn’t go for us which we have seen given.

“We nullified them quite well and looked quite dangerous on the break without having that killer pass at the end

“We knew Carlisle would come out all guns blazing for the first 20 minutes of the second half. But if we defended well I thought we could get loads of the ball and counter-attack them.

“But they were bigger and stronger than us. And we just lacked height and got done with two set plays.

“And when you concede set plays it is difficult to get something out of the game. We passed it well for the last 20 minutes but it is easy to play when you are 2-0 down.”