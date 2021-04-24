Chris Beech urges Carlisle to keep up fight for play-offs after Harrogate draw

Chris Beech has urged his Carlisle players to keep fighting for a League Two play-off spot following a 1-1 draw at home to Harrogate.

The Cumbrians are five points off the pace with just three games left after being forced to battle from behind to clinch a point at Brunton Park.

Josh Kayode cancelled out Jack Muldoon’s opener to give the hosts a glimmer of hope in their quest for an unlikely top-seven spot.

Carlisle came closest to a late winner when Warren Burrell sliced Cedwyne Scott’s shot onto the crossbar.

“We didn’t do enough to win the game,” admitted the Carlisle boss. “When you’re not quite right, it’s hard.

“I can’t question the lads’ commitment. You have to commend them for their effort.

“They got a point, it’s not enough and we know that but it’s not time to give up. We have to maximise our last three opportunities.

“They’re running out, but it’s commendable that we’re in this position.

“We obviously didn’t win the game and it was disappointing with how we started the match.

“A lot of people judge the goals that go against you, but I think that was our poorest start to a game this season.

“We were pushed into a position to try and do something about it. The players responded well.

“You need a bit of luck and even the own-goal situation – we were unlucky after it hit the bar.”

Carlisle will be disappointed if they end up missing out on a play-off berth, but Harrogate will be overjoyed at what they have shown during their first season in the Football League.

And after another decent performance, boss Simon Weaver said: “I think it was a good performance from the players, who acquitted themselves really well.

“We had to defend a barrage of long balls like you expect when you come to Carlisle.

“There were spells of possession and attacking play that we can be proud of.

“It was the wrong decision to rule out that goal for offside. The linesman asked the referee if Jack Muldoon touched it in the build up and he didn’t.

“But we made up for it a couple of minutes later with the goal. You can’t say we would’ve scored had that decision gone our way.

“It’s a disappointing decision but I think we were more guilty of missing chances than anything else.

“People weren’t getting into the right positions at the right times when balls were getting put into the box.

“I am nit-picking because I think the lads can be very proud of the performance today.”