Chris Cadden impressed by Hibs’ defensive resolve under Shaun Maloney

Chris Cadden believes Hibernian’s defensive resolve will help them thrive under Shaun Maloney.

The Easter Road side have kept six clean sheets in 12 matches since the 39-year-old replaced Jack Ross as manager in December.

Cadden feels that by making it hard for their opponents to score, Hibs have given themselves a good platform from which to flourish.

“I was part of the back four and the main thing is keeping clean sheets,” said Cadden, who played right-back in Sunday’s goalless draw with cinch Premiership leaders Celtic. “That means the least you are going to get from a game is a point and then you can try to build on that, so that’s what we are looking for.

“I thought we deserved a point against Celtic. We defended well and the clean sheet was big in terms of what we were looking for from the day.

“That was the main thing as, let’s not get it wrong, Celtic are a very good team.”

Hibernian have won five, drawn three and lost four of their 12 matches under Maloney and are now unbeaten in their last three.

Cadden is enjoying learning from the former Belgium assistant coach, and said: “Every day, you are just trying to learn from the gaffer and he has been great.

“His background with Belgium and the level he has played the game at, he is just going to have so much knowledge.

“He just sort of gives us it in drips and we just try to learn from him as much as we can.

“The way he wants to play football is the way I like as well, so we’re really enjoying it.”