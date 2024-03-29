29 March 2024

Chris Conn-Clarke brace earns Altrincham come from behind victory

By NewsChain Sport
Chris Conn-Clarke scored twice as promotion-chasing Altrincham came from behind to win 3-1 away to lowly Kidderminster.

The Harriers started well with Ashley Hemmings striking the post before Zak Brown put them in front in the 20th minute, hooking home after Altrincham failed to clear a corner.

But the visitors drew level just four minutes later with Lewis Banks laying the ball off for Regan Linney to finish after being played in by Conn-Clarke.

And the Northern Irishman then took over himself, turning in Alex Newby’s cross to put Altrincham in front in the 51st minute before bending in another shot with 17 minutes left.

