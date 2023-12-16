16 December 2023

Chris Conn-Clarke double enables Altrincham to come from behind and nail Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
16 December 2023

Chris Conn-Clarke scored a stunning double as Altrincham came from behind to beat bottom side AFC Fylde 2-1.

The visitors had hopes of moving off the foot of the Vanarama National League table when Connor Barrett gave them the lead after 26 minutes, but Conn-Clarke had other ideas and equalised with a superb free-kick shortly before the hour mark.

Fylde responded immediately and almost retook the lead as Nick Haughton forced goalkeeper Ethan Ross into a point-blank save with a first-time shot.

At the other end Justin Amaluzor saw his shot come back off the foot of the post before Conn-Clarke rifled in a long-range effort in the 78th minute to complete the turnaround.

