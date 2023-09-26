26 September 2023

Chris Conn-Clarke fires Altrincham to win at Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
26 September 2023

Chris Conn-Clarke hit the only goal of the game as Altrincham won their Vanarama National League trip to Maidenhead.

The home side are struggling having won just twice all season and slipped to a 1-0 loss as Conn-Clarke hit a stunning second-half winner.

Eddy Jones missed a good early chance for the visitors before Lewis Banks forced a fine save out of Maidenhead goalkeeper Craig Ross.

Conn-Clarke would go on to provide the piece of magic to seal the three points for Altrincham, who remain seventh in the table.

