16 March 2024

Chris Conn-Clarke scores again as Altrincham beat Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
16 March 2024

Altrincham boosted their National League play-off hopes with a 1-0 win over 10-man Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.

Ethan Ross denied the hosts twice in quick succession almost immediately after kick-off, but there was little to separate the sides in a first half which saw Altrincham forward Justin Amaluzor rattle the crossbar.

The hosts were down to 10 men when Chris Bush was sent off for a heavy challenge on Justin Donawa in the 59th minute.

Relegation-threatened Boreham Wood held on until the 72nd minute, when Chris Conn-Clarke fired past Nathan Ashmore for his 19th goal of the season.

