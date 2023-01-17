Chris Conn-Clarke was Altrincham’s hero (Peter Byrne/PA)
17 January 2023

Chris Conn-Clarke’s free-kick brace helps Altrincham to victory

By NewsChain Sport
17 January 2023

Chris Conn-Clarke scored a superb free-kick double as Altrincham came from behind to beat Maidenhead 3-2.

The midfielder struck either side of half-time and also provided an assist for Marcus Dinanga to ease his side to within two points of the play-off places and extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games.

Reece Smith had blasted the visitors into a 17th-minute lead from the edge of the penalty area, but his goal simply served to spur on the hosts.

They were level within six minutes when Conn-Clarke curled a free-kick into the top corner, and went ahead 14 minutes before the break when he turned provider for Dinanga only for Shawn McCoulsky to restore parity in first-half stoppage time.

However, Conn-Clarke did it again with 63 minutes gone when he fired home from another set-piece to restore the home side’s advantage and ultimately secure the points.

