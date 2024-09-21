Chris Davies hails Birmingham for controlling game in victory at Rotherham

Birmingham manager Chris Davies was impressed with the control his team showed as they coasted to a 2-0 win at Rotherham.

Two goals in eight first-half minutes put Birmingham in a commanding position and they never really lost control from there on in.

It ensured a fifth straight win for City, who remain level on points with Wrexham at the top of the table.

The first goal came when Tomoki Iwata reacted clinically to Jay Stansfield’s blocked shot and drilled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Stansfield netted the second himself as he lobbed Dillon Phillips after being picked out expertly by Willum Willumsson.

Birmingham could have added more in the second half, with Lyndon Dykes and Scott Wright both threatening a third.

Alex Cochrane came even closer late on when he rattled the goal frame with a powerful free-kick from the edge of the box.

Davies said: “Credit to the players because I think they got control of the game really quickly.

“It’s a notoriously difficult place to come, all the games I’ve watched this season they’ve made it uncomfortable for the opposition.

“For us to have that stability in our play and control was really impressive.

“They changed from their usual shape to a back five but I thought our players adapted to that and there were some really good bits of play.

“We had good organisation and we looked pretty solid on set-pieces.

“We scored two exceptional goals. I think we have been in good positions to stretch the opposition and then we have provoked movements off the backline and have penetrated that with runs. That is exactly what we wanted to do.

“On both occasions it was Jay who made the runs but Lyndon who created the space.

“They were good moves but everyone had a part to play.”

Rotherham’s best chance fell to defender Jamie McCart when his header was pushed off target by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Manager Steve Evans admitted it was a tough afternoon against the big-spending Sky Bet League One favourites.

He said: “They’re the best League One team I’ve ever seen with the way they pass and they move.

“They are a terrific side full of good young players.

“We have absolutely no excuses. We couldn’t touch them. They were much better than us.

“I thought we were poor in spells but started well. Their goal was against the run of play.

“We changed it at half-time and were more disciplined.

“We were well beat. I am not going to make any excuses. Our season will not be defined by a defeat by Birmingham.

“We’ve learned lots of lessons. We will regroup and get ready for the next games.”