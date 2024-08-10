Chris Davies rues ‘tentative’ start as Birmingham held by Reading

Birmingham boss Chris Davies admitted his side started slowly as they began life in the third tier with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Reading.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was powerless to keep out Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s low, driven effort in the 43rd minute as Reading took an unexpected lead.

The Royals saw two goals ruled out, one for a foul and the other for offside, which allowed Birmingham to stay in the contest.

And in the 86th minute Lewis Wing handled the ball in the area, gifting the hosts a penalty which was converted by debutant Alfie May.

Reading survived a late onslaught as Blues had to settle for a frustrating draw in their opening game of the season.

Davies said: “I think we started a little bit tentatively, I would say. We didn’t quite have our flow. It was a big occasion for us and (it was a) full stadium and a lot of expectations.

“My overall feeling on the game was we controlled it. We dominated the ball and we just lacked that little bit of final touches in the final third to create chances.”

The game was played in front of a full house of 27,985 and Davies was full of praise for Birmingham’s supporters after his first game in charge.

He said: “It was an absolute pleasure from my point of view (to play in front of a sold-out home crowd). The fans have welcomed me amazingly well which I’m extremely grateful for.

“I wanted more than anyone to start off here with a win for them and to really get this place rocking.”

Despite conceding late on, Reading boss Ruben Selles was happy with what he saw from his side.

He said: “It was important for us to come here and be ourselves, show that we are a team, show that we know the things that we are doing and the way that we are doing (them), being tense, being good in possession, being good against the ball.

“We didn’t get the three points, but I think we did a good performance.”

Sixteen-year-old Andre Garcia made his debut for the Royals and Selles said: “He gave us 15, 20 minutes. (He was) amazing, he had a couple of actions.”