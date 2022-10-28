28 October 2022

Chris Forino set to return to Wycombe line-up for game against Morecambe

By NewsChain Sport
28 October 2022

Defender Chris Forino is set to return to the Wycombe line-up for the Sky Bet League One clash with Morecambe.

Forino missed the midweek clash with Cambridge but is now available again.

Brandon Hanlan and D’Mani Mellor continued their rehab with minutes off the bench in the defeat to the U’s but are not yet ready to start.

Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Scowen and Curtis Thompson remain sidelined for the Chairboys.

Morecambe will be without Farrend Rawson and Ousmane Fane for the trip to Adams Park.

Rawson and Fane were both booked in Tuesday’s loss at Cheltenham that took them to five cautions for the season and an automatic one-match ban.

Dylan Connolly, who came on at half-time against the Robins, should replace Fane with Donald Love likely to provide cover for Rawson.

Max Melbourne, Jake Taylor, Courtney Duffus and Ash Hunter remain sidelined.

