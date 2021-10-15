Chris Kane hopes to carry on where he left off in front of goal

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane aims to go on a scoring surge after notching his first league goals of the season against Dundee last time out.

The 27-year-old had failed to net in his opening seven cinch Premiership matches but broke his duck with a double in the 3-1 win at home to the Dens Park side prior to the international break.

Although he had been happy with his overall contribution to the team, Kane knows a forward will always be judged on their goal tally.

He is hoping to build on his recent brace.

Kane said: “I was delighted to get the goals because I wanted to get off and running in the league. As a striker, you just want to score goals.

“I’m in the team just now so I need to keep scoring goals to try and stay in the team. It’s important for me to be scoring goals.

“The manager’s been happy with my performances so that’s the main thing. I just need to try and keep myself fit and play the way the manager wants me to.”

After a challenging start to the campaign in which Saints’ European exertions appeared to take a toll on their league form, Callum Davidson’s side won three of their last four matches before the international break.

Currently eighth in the league, Kane believes they are well placed to start pushing on up the table.

He said: “At the start of the season, we had a lot of games so it was really tough for us but now we can focus on the league and the cup runs.

“We won three games out of four before the break so hopefully that’s a sign that we’re starting to kick on. We’ve been playing well all season so hopefully the results keep coming.

“We just need to try and keep getting results and force our way up that table.”

Saints host 10th-placed Livingston this Saturday.

Kane said: “It will be a tough game. They always put in a good fight, but if we play like we no we can there’s no reason we can’t come away with another win.”