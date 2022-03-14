14 March 2022

Chris Lines could return when Stevenage host his former club Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
14 March 2022

Stevenage midfielder Chris Lines may be reintroduced for the visit of his former club Northampton on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old has missed each of Stevenage’s last three games but will be hoping to feature as boss Paul Tisdale searches for a much-needed win.

Elliott List may start after coming off the bench at the weekend.

Michael Bostwick and Jake Reeves remain sidelined.

Northampton will assess Shaun McWilliams before the trip.

The 23-year-old was forced off at half-time in their 2-1 defeat to Carlisle on Saturday after picking up a knock in the first half.

Striker Chanka Zimba was named as an unused substitute for the second game in a row as he looks to feature for the first time since returning from injury.

Fellow striker Josh Eppiah remains out.

