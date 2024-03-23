23 March 2024

Chris Maguire haunts Hartlepool as Eastleigh hit back to draw

Eastleigh earned a vital point in their National League survival bid as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Hartlepool.

Hartlepool took the lead in the 19th minute when Joe Grey rounded off a well-worked team move by slotting home from inside the box.

Eastleigh had a chance to get on level terms with 13 minutes to play when they were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the area.

Chris Maguire, who joined Hartlepool on a short-term contract in 2022 but was not allowed to play due to a Football Association betting charge, made no mistake from the spot and slid it into the bottom left corner to make it 1-1 and leave them three points above the drop zone.

