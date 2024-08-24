24 August 2024

Chris Maguire penalty keeps Eastleigh top of National League table

By NewsChain Sport
24 August 2024

Eastleigh maintained their 100 per cent record in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 victory at Altrincham.

Chris Maguire’s confident 72nd penalty settled the contest after Scott Quigley had been brought down by Max Haygarth.

Altrincham were denied the opening goal when Lewis Banks met Justin Amaluzor’s cross and Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell produced an outstanding save.

Quigley and Jake Vokins went close for Eastleigh before Maguire’s second goal of the season extended the Spitfires’ winning start to four games.

